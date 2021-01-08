Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Local News

Airlines scale back flights but maintain lockdown link to Gib

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
8th January 2021

British Airways is the latest airline to reduce its schedule to and from Gibraltar in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions.

The Government of Gibraltar confirmed that the airline will be operating one service per week from London Heathrow on Saturdays.

This follows easyJet’s confirmation to the Chronicle that it would operate one flight a week to and from London Gatwick on Fridays.

Airlines will be revising information as to their schedules on all routes as the lockdowns develop, said a Government statement.

Negative Covid-19 test requirement will also come into effect on Monday January 11 for all international arrivals to the England, regardless of nationality.

This test must be taken up to 72 hours prior to departure.

Full details are available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mandatory-covid-19-testing-introduced-to-bolsterborder-measures

“As Gibraltar and the UK enter another challenging time during this pandemic, we are happy to see that air services from the UK will be maintained, albeit at a much reduced schedule,” said the Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port Vijay Daryanani.

“I am sure that all those who need to travel for essential purposes and our business community will welcome this.”

“As in all these situations, this may be subject to change but we will be kept informed of any alterations to the schedules.”

