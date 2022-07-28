Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Airport passengers ‘exhausted’ and ‘frustrated’ as Gibair action leads to delays

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
28th July 2022

Passengers departing Gibraltar International Airport were left “frustrated” on Thursday as they faced lengthy delays after Unite the Union members from ground handlers Gibair began selective industrial action. The action saw Gibair employees work “slow” and not in uniform, delaying flights by up to two hours 40 minutes, after negotiations over a pay claim broke...

