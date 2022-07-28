Airport passengers ‘exhausted’ and ‘frustrated’ as Gibair action leads to delays
Passengers departing Gibraltar International Airport were left “frustrated” on Thursday as they faced lengthy delays after Unite the Union members from ground handlers Gibair began selective industrial action. The action saw Gibair employees work “slow” and not in uniform, delaying flights by up to two hours 40 minutes, after negotiations over a pay claim broke...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here