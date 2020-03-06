Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Mar, 2020

Aladdin theme for World Book Day

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2020

Scores of school children visited the John Mackintosh Hall for World Book Day, with this year themed on Aladdin.

The theme is taken from the ‘One Thousand and One Nights/Arabian Nights’, a collection of stories that includes the adventures of Sinbad the Sailor, Shahrazad and Ali Baba, among others.

Local authors also set up stalls in the Lower Exhibition Rooms, where they held book signings.

Gibraltar Cultural Services staff dressed in the theme of Aladdin, showed the children around, with storytelling activities held in the Library.

In the Charles Hunt room draped with curtains and colourful pillows to fit the Arabian nights theme, the children watch a film.

World Book Day was also celebrated in many local schools, where students dressed up as the favourite characters from books ranging from Mary Poppins to Harry Potter.

Johnny Bugeja

The evening events in the John Mackintosh Hall were cancelled due to coronavirus, including the performances by The White Light Company and JF Dance as well as the story telling sessions at the library.

