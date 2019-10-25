Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2019

Local News

Alameda announces 'mid-term' open day

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
25th October 2019

The Gibraltar Botanic Gardens and Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park (AWCP) will be hosting their first ever Botanic Gardens and Wildlife Park Open Day next month.

The event, which is to be held on Sunday November 3 from 11.30am-4pm, coincides with the launch of the AWCP’s Habits for Habitats campaign.

It will be joined by local NGO’s including The Nautilus Project, ESG, GONHS, EcoSpirit - art and Capoeira and other local projects working for sustainability and nature.

The event will include a variety of activities for all ages such as a ‘go behind the scenes’ at the Botanic Gardens which will allow attendees to see what researchers and scientists are working on.

People can also learn about the AWCP’s plans for an educational Biodome in the Botanic Gardens as well as how to grow food at home and create mini habitats for local wildlife.

“Visit the Wildlife Park to meet our animals and our Keepers for Fantastic Feasts with the Beasts. Learn more about how we are working to change habits to save the wild habitats of our animals.”

“Visit our creepy Halloween Cave, Meet our snakes, and walk with our dragon and get involved with our animal craft activities.”

GONHS Raptor Rehabilitation Unit’s raptor display can also be viewed at designated times in the Alameda Outdoor Theatre.

The Botanic Gardens team will also be giving tree-climbing demonstrations to children who can join in and test their harnessed tree-climbing skills.

“Book yourself in for capoeira, animal movement and self-defence sessions at the AWCP balcony. We will also have animal craft tables and Eco-Art sessions too.”

“Spend all day at the Botanic Gardens, no need to bring lunch - we have our ‘sustainable food market’ courtesy of some of the best and most thoughtful eateries in Gibraltar - including a surprise appearance from one of our favourite chefs helping us to change our eating habits to save the planet.”

“Join Paytech and their team of super-volunteers on the main path of the Gardens for a spectacular Village Fete good old fashioned fun and games for all the family, plus a scrumptious cake stall, not to be missed.”

The event will begin at 11.30am on the AWCP balcony with the presence of “prominent Gibraltar figures” inaugurating the ‘Habits for Habitats’ campaign with the ‘Pharah Footprints (TM)’ initiative by the Pharah Foundation in the UK.

This initiative aims to promote awareness of species extinct and threats to species all over the world.

Throughout the event, footprints of various species will be stencilled by participants on the Gibraltar ‘walk of fame’.

