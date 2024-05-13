Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Albares meets Campo mayors and hints at agreement on Gib-EU flights

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
13th May 2024

In bidding farewell to Campo mayors after a meeting in Madrid on Monday morning, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, hoped the next time they met in the Spanish capital, they would travel up on a flight from Gibraltar. Without offering any details on what he said was an ongoing and complex negotiation,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Fri 10th May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Local News

Bank scammer takes thousands from local couple

Tue 7th May, 2024

Local News

‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

Former Westside head girl in UK touring theatre production

Mon 13th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Cautious optimism from Campo mayors after Albares meeting

13th May 2024

Local News
Former Westside head girl in UK touring theatre production

13th May 2024

Local News
Man jailed for £1,900 worth of cocaine

13th May 2024

Local News
For Clubhouse, physical health is bettering mental health

13th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024