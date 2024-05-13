Albares meets Campo mayors and hints at agreement on Gib-EU flights
In bidding farewell to Campo mayors after a meeting in Madrid on Monday morning, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, hoped the next time they met in the Spanish capital, they would travel up on a flight from Gibraltar. Without offering any details on what he said was an ongoing and complex negotiation,...
