Albares on Gibraltar treaty: ‘We’re close but we have to do it soon’
Spain and the UK “both want” a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said on Friday, adding: “I think we’re close.” Mr Albares was speaking during a breakfast briefing in Madrid organised by the Nueva Economia Forum. He was positive in his messaging on...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here