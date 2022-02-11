Albares says treaty talks ‘99% there’, signalling ‘no shortage of generosity’ to resolve outstanding issues
Negotiations for a UK-EU treaty on the Rock’s future relationship with the bloc are “99% there”, Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday. Speaking at a private event organised by the PSOE during his first visit to Cadiz province, Mr Albares also signalled that Spain would have “no shortage of generosity” to resolve...
