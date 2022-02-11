Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Albares says treaty talks ‘99% there’, signalling ‘no shortage of generosity’ to resolve outstanding issues

Photo courtsey of PSOE

By Brian Reyes
11th February 2022

Negotiations for a UK-EU treaty on the Rock’s future relationship with the bloc are “99% there”, Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday. Speaking at a private event organised by the PSOE during his first visit to Cadiz province, Mr Albares also signalled that Spain would have “no shortage of generosity” to resolve...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Govt warns preparing for no deal outcome is ‘of fundamental importance’

Thu 10th Feb, 2022

Local News

Changes to Covid testing and sick notes

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Gibraltar reciprocates as local hauliers face additional post-Brexit bureaucracy in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar faces continued delay in exporting rubbish to Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Navy response to incursion draws flak in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Scoping report looks in detail at project’s potential environmental impact

11th February 2022

Local News
TNG files plans for major Eastside development

11th February 2022

Sports
De Barr goes on loan to Eastleigh FC

11th February 2022

Local News
Seven years in jail for man who imported a tonne of cannabis resin

11th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022