Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Albares seeks cross-party ‘unity and consensus’ on Spain’s treaty aims

By Brian Reyes
4th March 2024

Jose Manuel Albares, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, on Monday sought “unity and consensus” from Spain’s political parties for Madrid’s efforts to secure a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc. Mr Albares made the plea during a session of the joint committee on EU affairs in the Spanish Congress, underscoring the importance...

