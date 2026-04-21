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Tue 21st Apr, 2026

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Brexit

Albares to receive CM in Madrid visit 

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo talks to Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares at a conference in Barcelona last weekend. Photo via Fabian Picardo/Facebook

By Chronicle Staff
21st April 2026

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, will receive Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on Wednesday at the Palacio de Viana in Madrid, his official residence. 

Mr Picardo will be accompanied at the 4pm meeting by the Minister for Health and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and the Attorney General, Michael Llamas. 

Mr Picardo is expected to take questions from the press after the meeting, which comes as Gibraltar, the UK, Spain and the EU continue with preparations for the provisional implementation of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar as from July 15. 

On Thursday morning, Mr Piacardo will address the Foro Europa in Madrid, a high-profile platform that hosts weekly breakfast briefings from European political leaders. 

He will be introduced by Xabi Fortes, a broadcaster who hosts ‘La Noche en 24 Horas’, the leading current affairs programme on RTVE. 

Mr Picardo will share another platform with Mr Fortes on Thursday night when he appears on ‘La Noche en 24 Horas’.  

Separately, Mr Albares will travel to the Campo de Gibraltar to meet labour and business leaders in a treaty briefing on Thursday morning in the Campo Chamber of Commerce in Algeciras. 

The visit to Madrid comes just days after Mr Picardo and Mrs Arias Vasquez attended the Global Progressive Mobilisation conference in Barcelona at the invitation of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. 

Mr Albares was also in attendance at that event and shared words with Mr Picardo and Mrs Arias Vasquez.

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