Alba’s wish comes true

When Abla Morales Llufrio blew out the candles on her eighth birthday, she wished for a trip to Disney World when her cancer treatment was over.

Months later, her dream will come true after a fundraiser was opened and almost £12,000 was donated.

Alba was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia last year and she receives chemotherapy treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital [GOSH] in London.

She had been approached by the Make-A-Wish Foundation in the UK and although she was initially granted her wish, as she is not a UK resident the charity could not provide a Disney World trip for her.

For Alba’s parents Zyna Llufrio and Juan Antonio Morales Aragon, this meant having to find a way to make the wish come true.

But after more than a year of Alba’s cancer treatment, cancelling their wedding, and living in London for months, the family had spent their savings.

Then local musician and TikTok star Chloe Martinez stepped into their lives.

Ms Llufrio described how Ms Martinez had asked to meet with Alba after hearing her story and they had an immediate bond.

“Alba is over the moon, Chloe is her best friend,” Ms Llufrio said.

Upon hearing about Alba’s wish, Ms Martinez helped the family raise donations through a social media campaign.

Within days they had hit their target.

An anonymous donor also gave £6,000 to the family for the trip and together with the GoFundMe donations the family has raised almost £12,000.

Now Alba dreams of seeing Snow White, Cinderella, and Beauty and the Best.

“We can’t wait for her to experience the magic of Disney,” Ms Llufrio said.

Alba will be joined by her parents and two siblings.

Ms Llufrio described how it took a lot of convincing for her to open the fundraiser and she has been overwhelmed by the generosity and support.

She thanks all those who have donated and Ms Martinez for her support.

“We cannot thank people enough,” Ms Llufrio said.

The Disney trip is not expected to happen until at least December 2025 or early 2026 due to Alba’s ongoing treatment.

Alba is continuing treatment at GOSH once every three months and is also receiving oral chemotherapy daily in Gibraltar.

It is hoped the treatment will end in October 2025.

Ms Llufrio said it has been a difficult time for the family who have supported Alba through her treatment.

She described how she watched her happy and bubbly daughter become withdrawn and sick prior to diagnosis.

“I had a gut feeling that something was just not right,” Ms Llufrio said.

After being diagnosed with tonsilitis and strep A, a blood test revealed that Alba had in fact cancer in her blood.

She was then diagnosed with Leukaemia.

In the months since the family has raised thousands of pounds for charities including GOSH, Blood Cancer UK and Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

They aim to open fundraisers in the future for Calpe House and Blood Cancer Gibraltar.

Although the family has reached their target, they are still fundraising for Alba’s wish with any extra funds going towards the Disney trip.

Donate online via: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fulfil-albas-wish