Alex Moreno wins Young Art competition
Local art student Alex Moreno won the top prize in this years Young Art competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. The exhibition opened on Monday night at the John Mackintosh Hall, with the winners and highly commended prizes presented. This competitive exhibition is part of the annual Youth...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here