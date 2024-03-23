Alex Santos and the melodious story of Los Peninsulares
There are a handful of musical groups and bands locally – singers and musicians - who will never be forgotten. They are part of our rich and varied musical heritage and their names and music will not fade. I have written about a great number of them on these pages in the last almost six...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here