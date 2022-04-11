Algeciras and Tarifa resumes Morocco ferries

Travel by sea across the Strait of Gibraltar to Morocco is set to resume from Algeciras and Tarifa as from Tuesday morning, following a statement issued by the Port of Algeciras.

Ferries across the Strait were stopped in 2020 due to Covid-19 concerns at the start of the global pandemic.

But they will now resume to the Tangier Med and Tangier City ports under strict conditions, the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association announced on Monday.

Passengers travelling on foot or by bus can board the Algeciras-Tangier Med and Tarifa-Tangier maritime lines as from 9am from Tuesday April 12.

Those wishing to travel to Morocco with their vehicles will be able to travel as from 9am on Monday April 18.

But those travelling have to have purchased their tickets online before travel and bring them to the port, with only those with “closed tickets with scheduled dates and timings” allowed to embark.

Likewise, shipping companies must comply with the health requirements submitted by the External Health Area, the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association added.

A passenger health form, to be downloaded online before boarding (also distributed on board the vessel), duly completed which can be found at https://www.onda.ma/form.php.

A valid Covid-19 vaccine passport will be needed, according to the requirements of country of origin.

Residents in Morocco (Moroccans or foreigners) must have a valid vaccination passport according to the national vaccination protocol; or provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel.

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association added that it is waiting for Local FRS agents to confirm the resumption of the Gibraltar Tangier route.