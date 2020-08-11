Alice Cruz celebrates 50 years in nursing
Nurse Alice Cruz recently celebrated 50 years of nursing but is not aiming to retire anytime soon. Ms Cruz currently is assisting in the Covid-19 drive through after she took some time off from being in Day Surgery at the beginning of the virus hitting the Rock and the ensuing lockdown. Ms Cruz amongst being...
