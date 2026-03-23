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Mon 23rd Mar, 2026

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Sports

All equal after eight goals between Eagles and Grammarians

Eagles 4-4 Grammarians. 8th March 2026. Gibraltar Hockey first division.

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd March 2026

The hockey first division continues to be anyone’s to win after Eagles and Grammarians ended up deadlocked once again.

Following Eagles’ 5–2 win in the first match, matches two and three have both concluded in 4–4 draws. Now entering the fourth of the five-match series, Grammarians cannot afford to lose their next match. However, a win for Grammarians would leave the door open for a final-day decider.

With 21 goals scored across three matches and only three separating the two sides, the next encounter should provide as much excitement as was seen this weekend.

In the women’s first division, whilst the goals did not flow as freely, the clash between Bavaria Hawks and Europa once again produced some exciting moments. Europa came away with the narrowest of victories, with a solitary goal deciding the fixture. The green and blacks remain unbeaten and are looking to defend their league title.

(Archive image from third encounter between Eagles and Grammarians)

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