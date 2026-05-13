Piers Watson Claims His First Victory in Madrid

Gibraltarian Piers Watson recently competed in a round of the “Campeonato RACE de Velocidad,” which took place at the Jarama circuit in Madrid on April 18. Piers normally competes in the Andalusian Championship, but this year he decided to compete in the national-based championship, which takes the team to new circuits including Jarama (Madrid) and Cheste (Valencia).

Driving his Bassadone Motors-sponsored Honda Civic Type-R, there were 28 cars competing, including a mixture of GT cars such as Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and McLaren GT3, as well as the “Turismos” class in which Piers’s Civic competes.

There are two 20-minute races during the weekend. Piers secured 10th overall and 2nd in Turismos in Race 1, and following a 10-lap battle with 2025 champion Iván Pérez, he managed to overtake with one lap to go and secure Turismos victory in Race 2, as well as an impressive 8th overall in the race, finishing as the first of the non-GT cars.

The next race is on June 28 at Cheste (Valencia), where Piers hopes for the same level of success.