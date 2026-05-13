Bezares takes on new role at Lincoln Red Imps

Following their historic triple-crown season, which saw Lincoln Red Imps not only win all three major domestic trophies, but also qualify for the Conference League group stage and record their first victories at that level, head coach Juan Jose Bezares will now be stepping down as head coach and moving into the role of Technical Secretary.

The softly spoken, down-to-earth Lincoln Red Imps coach guided the club to its 30th league title, as well as a historic run in Europe which has contributed to the Gibraltar Football Association club coefficient ranking rising to 48th in the UEFA tables. This has provided a platform which could see Gibraltar have four clubs competing in Europe during the 2027/28 season, although this has yet to be officially confirmed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Lincoln Red Imps outlined their restructuring plans, leaving the door open for a further announcement on who will take over the head coach role.

"Lincoln Red Imps FC announces a reorganisation of its sporting structure ahead of the 2026/27 season, with Juan José Bezares stepping down as Head Coach to assume a new position within the club.

"As part of the process of strengthening and growing the club’s sporting department, Bezares will now take on the role of Technical Secretary, working directly alongside the Sporting Director on the planning, development, and monitoring of the club’s football structure.

"Bezares first joined Lincoln Red Imps in May 2022 as part of the club’s technical staff, bringing with him extensive experience from both his playing and coaching careers. Over the following seasons, he became an important figure within the club’s football operations before being appointed Head Coach, where he continued the club’s success both domestically and in European competition.

"During his time leading the first team, Lincoln Red Imps continued to maintain its position at the top of Gibraltarian football, securing further domestic success while also representing Gibraltar on the European stage with distinction. Under his leadership, the club delivered memorable European performances and continued building on Lincoln’s growing reputation in UEFA competitions.

"Beyond results on the pitch, Bezares played a major role in maintaining the winning mentality, professionalism, and strong culture that continue to define the club.

"His experience, knowledge of the club, and proven track record will now be key in this new phase, adding value to both sporting planning and the continued development of the club’s medium- and long-term project.

"Everyone at Lincoln Red Imps FC would like to thank Juan José Bezares for his outstanding work, commitment, and professionalism throughout his time as Head Coach, and we are confident he will continue to play an important role in the club's continued growth and success in his new position as Technical Secretary.

"The club will announce the appointment of its new Head Coach soon as the squad returns to training next month ahead of July’s UEFA Champions League qualifiers."

Image courtesy Lincoln Red Imps