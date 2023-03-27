All-female team from Digital Skills Academy wins place in CyberCenturion final

The Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy announced that one of its CyberCenturion teams has reached the Grand Finals due to take place in April in the UK.

CyberCenturion is a national cybersecurity education initiative for 12 to 18 year olds in the UK and UK Overseas Territories and is organised by STEM Learning.

The team, BG Tec All Stars, made up of three female students - Lorian Fadul-Risk, Sonia Szetela and Evgenia Grigorova - will be up against 14 other teams from across the UK.

The online qualification rounds took place during the winter months with over 250 teams competing.

One of the Academy sponsors, BG Tec, has funded travel expenses for the team to attend the finals.

All Academy teams have been attending weekly training sessions led by the Jared Cruz, Head of Cyber School, and cybersecurity experts from industry.

These have been sponsored by local cybersecurity company Hedgehog Security.

Stewart Harrison, Director of the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy, said: “I am really proud to see the Academy get to the Cybercenturion grand finals again.”

“Apart from developing skills which are in high demand, we also addressing the gender gap.”

“None of this would be possible without the continued support and investment from the technology sector.”

“We have been extremely fortunate to have secured funding and mentoring from these companies and that has played a huge part in achieving our recent successes.”

“Without these partnerships, the Academy would not exist so everyone, directors, instructors and students alike, are really grateful.”

Nicholas Gaggero, chief executive of Bland Group, said: “Bland Group remains committed to supporting local education initiatives, especially the Digital Skills Academy.”

“The academy has already done so much to get more people into technology and to advance their abilities.”

“The BG Tec All Stars team is clear evidence of the program’s success.”

“It is a huge achievement to qualify and I wish them all the best in the finals.”

Peter Bassill, chief executive of Hedgehog Security, added: “I am so proud of the team, even more so that they are an all-female one.”

“We are committing to investing in future skills growth to ensure Gibraltar produces a locally based talent pool for a field that will only grow in the upcoming years.”