Alliance calls on Azopardi to correct minimum wage statement

GSLP Liberal Alliance has called for GSD Leader Keith Azapardi to correct the record following comments he made on the minimum wage during the course of a leaders debateon GBC on Monday night.

In a statement the Alliance lambasted Mr Azopardi after he said that the ‘commitment’ by the GSLP Liberals to raising the minimum wage to £7.50 over the next two financial years was only an ‘intention’ and not a ‘sort of legal commitment because of course no legislation had been passed for future years’, one that would only hold if the GSLP/Liberals were re-elected on October 17.

The GSLP Liberals said that Mr Azopardi got that “completely wrong”.

The GSLP Liberals gave legal effect to the commitment to raise the minimum wage to £7.50 in stages by way of Legal Notice.

Mr Picardo said: “This is a clear legal error by Mr Azopardi on an important issue that affects the lives of the lowest paid in our economy.”

“It would be correct and appropriate for the leader of the GSD to make a public statement confirming that he got the law wrong and that he misrepresented a legal commitment as an intention. People need certainty on this issue.”

“Mr Azopardi has created uncertainty on this for working people. Mr Azopardi has got this wrong and he needs to correct it as soon as possible. I invite him to do so immediately.”