Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Local News

Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

By Gabriella Peralta
13th October 2023

The GSLP/Liberals secured a fourth successive term in a tight race saw the alliance scoop 50% of the vote with 95% counted, and the GSD securing 48.2%.

At the late stages it became clear that the alliance had secured nine seats in Parliament with Vijay Daryanani left out.

GSLP leader Fabian Picardo walked into the John Mackintosh Hall victorious, holding up eight fingers as an exuberant crowd of supporters chanted ‘four more years’.

The overall turnout was higher than the previous two elections, with 74.2% of the electorate coming out in force.

Independent Social Democrat, Robert Vasquez, received over 3,000 votes, coming in last and unable to win a seat.

More follows…

