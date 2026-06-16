Alma Belle claims fifth consecutive Spanish puzzle title

Eleven-year-old Alma Belle won the Children C category and becoming Spain’s Puzzle Champion for the fifth consecutive year at the Spanish National Puzzle Championship (AEPuzz).

Representing Gibraltar at the championship in Guadalajara last weekend, Alma completed a 300-piece Educa puzzle in 31 minutes to win the Children C category.

This achievement marks her fifth consecutive national title across the three children’s categories (Children A, B and C), making her the first and only child to have won all three age categories, her father Raanan Baharal told the Chronicle.

The event, organised by Spain’s National Puzzle Association, AEPuzz, attracted more than 1,500 participants across four competition categories.

Alma also competed in the pairs and teams categories during the three-day championship.

In the pairs competition, she teamed up with Antonio Parra Haro from Albacete. They completed an unpublished 500-piece Educa puzzle in 27 minutes and 49 seconds, finishing 16th out of 342 pairs.

In the teams category, Alma joined Mr Parra Haro, Alba Verón Sánchez from Aranjuez and Adrian Lugo Martinengo from Madrid as part of the team La Chavalada.

The team completed two unpublished 1,000-piece Educa puzzles in a combined time of one hour, 58 minutes and 38 seconds, finishing 10th out of 101 teams and earning a place on stage during the award ceremony.

This was Alma’s final appearance in the children’s division. From next year, when she is 12, she will move into the adult individual category, where competitors complete 500-piece puzzles.

While she has recorded strong results in adult competitions, including finishing 10th in the World Teams category in 2023, ninth in the Spanish National Pairs Championship last year and first in the pairs category in Portugal, her father said the step up would bring a significant increase in difficulty.

“The competition becomes harder as Alma gets older for several reasons,” he said.

“Firstly, in the adult individual category, competitors solve 500-piece puzzles, whereas the Children C category uses 300-piece puzzles, so the complexity is significantly higher.”

“Secondly, the competition itself is much fiercer in the adult categories because there are many more puzzlers competing.”

Around 400 people took part in this year’s adult individual category.

Mr Belle said Spain was one of the leading nations in competitive puzzling, with some of the fastest competitors in the world, including the World Champion in both 2022 and 2023.

“For Alma to compete in what could be described as the ‘Premier League’ of puzzling, alongside the very best competitors, is a huge step up,” he said.

“Of course, her experience helps.”

“She is used to the pressure and the competitive environment, so it is familiar territory for her.”

“However, she still has many years ahead of her to grow, refine her skills, and develop as a competitor if she wishes to compete at the highest levels of the individual category.”

Mr Belle said she had become well known within the international speed puzzling community and had built friendships with competitors around the world.

“While results are important to her, one of the things that motivates Alma most is the opportunity to represent Gibraltar and promote a hobby and sport that she truly loves,” he said.

“Wherever she competes, she sees herself as an ambassador for both Gibraltar and jigsaw puzzles.”

“She genuinely enjoys meeting fellow puzzlers and introducing new people to the world of puzzles and speed puzzling.”

“Whether speaking with children who are discovering the hobby for the first time or experienced adult competitors, Alma is always happy to encourage others to take part and enjoy the challenge, fun, and cognitive benefits that puzzles can offer.”

The commitment involved has required sacrifices.

She has missed her school’s prom last weekend because of the competition. She has missed Sports Day every year, and spends many hours in addition to her studies and other hobbies.

Mr Baharal said that he and her mother, Maya Bezalel Baharal, “are very proud of her achievements, but even more so of her hard work and dedication.”

“Like any highly competitive activity, speed puzzling requires a huge commitment.”

“It involves many sacrifices along the way, and she has to be mentally strong.”

“At the age of 11, mental resilience is still developing, and sometimes she has to find the motivation to keep going.”

“What makes us most proud is not only the achievements themselves, but the journey she has taken to reach them.”

“The dedication, resilience, sportsmanship, and positive impact she has on the people she meets through the puzzling community are, in many ways, even more important than the results.”

“We do not have a crystal ball, but as long as Alma continues to enjoy competitive puzzling and wishes to pursue it, we will always support her,” he added.