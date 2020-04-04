Alsina family donates ventilator to GHA

Juan Pablo Alsina and his family have donated a new £45,000 Newport HT70P ventilator to the GHA.

The ventilator is suitable for infants, children and adults.

It arrived by DHL from Mexico and Mr Alsina was invited to present the ventilator to Dr Hamish Thomson at the office of the Minister for Health, Paul Balban.

On the 7th floor of St Bernard’s Hospital, Mr Balban and acting medical director Dr Krish Rawal joined Dr Thomson and a number of other GHA staff members in the presentation.

Dr Thomson was visibly delighted with the donation.

Mr Alsina was thanked by all concerned for his family’s generosity.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Mr Alsina said he did not want thanks and wished he could do more.

“We have donated a ventilator that is suitable for children and for adults because we feel it is our duty and it is the least we can do for our people,” he said.

“We feel very proud and we hope it does save many lives.”

The choice of purchasing a ventilator over another piece of equipment was easy.

“It is the only one I could get my hands on. It is very hard to get this type of equipment nowadays and I am sorry I was not able to get anything else,” said Mr Alsina.