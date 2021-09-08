Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Alwani Foundation donates £150,000 to National Theatre project

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
8th September 2021

Local businessman and philanthropist Kishin Alwani has unveiled his foundation will pledge £150,000 to the Gibraltar National Theatre project. Mr Alwani is well known for his donations to the arts in Gibraltar, over the years supporting exhibitions and cultural events. The announcement his foundation, the Kishin Alwani Foundation, will make this grand donation was made...

