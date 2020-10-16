Amazement and wonder as Nautilus Project heads back to the shoreline

The Nautilus Project marine invertebrates field trips for this academic year started earlier this week at Little Bay, and the faces in these images say it all. Through catch, learn and release strategies, Year 2 pupils from SJLPS were able to enjoy an up close and personal encounter with some of our beautiful marine wildlife.

“These voluntary open-air Nautilus trips, which are now in full swing, nurture a passion for our coastline which is essential for marine conservation,” the Nautilus Project said in a statement.

“The expressions on the students faces are priceless as they encounter some of our fascinating marine animals.”

“Young Oliver surprised us with a facts booklet he'd prepared before the trip and Sophia was awarded the #MedOceanHero accolade for her fantastic contribution to our #GreatGibraltarBeachCleans"