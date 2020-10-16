Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Amazement and wonder as Nautilus Project heads back to the shoreline

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2020

The Nautilus Project marine invertebrates field trips for this academic year started earlier this week at Little Bay, and the faces in these images say it all. Through catch, learn and release strategies, Year 2 pupils from SJLPS were able to enjoy an up close and personal encounter with some of our beautiful marine wildlife.

“These voluntary open-air Nautilus trips, which are now in full swing, nurture a passion for our coastline which is essential for marine conservation,” the Nautilus Project said in a statement.

“The expressions on the students faces are priceless as they encounter some of our fascinating marine animals.”

“Young Oliver surprised us with a facts booklet he'd prepared before the trip and Sophia was awarded the #MedOceanHero accolade for her fantastic contribution to our #GreatGibraltarBeachCleans"

Most Read

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

Rate of increase key factor in virus response as cases hit third record high in as many days

Thu 15th Oct, 2020

Local News

Governor opens a vital piece of tarmac

Thu 15th Oct, 2020

Local News

Latest Covid figures push active cases to over 100

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘People are not listening’ to Covid-19 rules, Commissioner says

16th October 2020

Local News
Priscilla Sacramento to discuss novel in cross-Strait cultural exchange

16th October 2020

Local News
‘I am not giving up’ on deal for Gibraltar, CM says

16th October 2020

Local News
AquaGib enhances paperless operation with digital forms

16th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020