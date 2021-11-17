Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Nov, 2021

UK/Spain News

Amazon to stop accepting UK Visa credit cards from January

Press Association
17th November 2021

Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter

Amazon has told customers it will stop accepting payments made using UK Visa credit cards next year.

The online retailer said in an email to customers that Visa credit cards issued in the UK will be halted from use on its site from January 19.

Amazon said it has made the decision due to “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”.

Visa said it is disappointed by the decision by Amazon, which it claims is “threatening to restrict consumer choice”.

Customers will still be able to use debit cards, including Visa, and non-Visa credit cards, it said.

An Amazon spokesman said: “The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for businesses striving to provide the best prices for customers.

“These costs should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise.

“As a result of Visa’s continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of January 19 2022.

“With the rapidly changing payments landscape around the world, we will continue innovating on behalf of customers to add and promote faster, cheaper, and more inclusive payment options to our stores across the globe.”

A Visa spokeswoman said: “UK shoppers can use their Visa debit and credit cards at Amazon UK today and throughout the holiday season.

“We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future.

“When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon and we continue to work toward a resolution, so our cardholders can use their preferred Visa credit cards at Amazon UK without Amazon-imposed restrictions come January 2022.”

