Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Ambitious Rooke project aims to create ‘healthy, sustainable and active hub’

Images by WSRM Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd February 2023

Plans have been filed for a major new development on the Rooke site that will mix low-rise commercial spaces and green parks alongside three residential towers, in a project that the developer says aims to “drastically” improve the area. The development, if granted permission, will bring an expansive green and active public space to a...

