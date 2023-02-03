Ambitious Rooke project aims to create ‘healthy, sustainable and active hub’
Plans have been filed for a major new development on the Rooke site that will mix low-rise commercial spaces and green parks alongside three residential towers, in a project that the developer says aims to “drastically” improve the area. The development, if granted permission, will bring an expansive green and active public space to a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here