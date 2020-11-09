AmCham congratulates US president-elect Biden

Gibraltar-American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) has congratulated Joe Biden on his recent election victory to become the 46th President of the United States of America.

AmCham highlighted how the turnout statistics for the 2020 election showed increased levels of engaged voters when compared to 2016’s election, with Mr Biden breaking records for receiving the most votes in history for any presidential candidate.

“The Gibraltar -American Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Mr Joe Biden for winning the 2020 elections,” said AmCham.

“Mr Biden has spent a lifetime in politics with 36 years in the Senate and eight years serving in the Obama Administration as Vice-President.”

The president-elect is set to be inaugurated on January 20, where he will begin his four-year term serving alongside Kamala Harris, the first female vice president-elect of the USA.

AmCham added following the announcement of his victory over the weekend, Mr Biden promised to be a president for all Americans and called for unity in the country.