Thu 29th Jun, 2023

UK/Spain News

Amid Brexit uncertainty, a message from La Linea: ‘We won’t be resigned to our fate’

Photo by Maria Jesus Corrales

By Guest Contributor
28th June 2023

by Maria Jesus Corrales Fresh from a resounding victory in the recent municipal elections in Spain, Juan Franco, the Mayor of La Linea, has his eye on attracting investment to the city, and see opportunities for business with Gibraltar. Mr Franco, whose La Linea 100x100 party won 22 seats in the 25-seat city council, recently...

