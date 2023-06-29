Amid Brexit uncertainty, a message from La Linea: ‘We won’t be resigned to our fate’
by Maria Jesus Corrales Fresh from a resounding victory in the recent municipal elections in Spain, Juan Franco, the Mayor of La Linea, has his eye on attracting investment to the city, and see opportunities for business with Gibraltar. Mr Franco, whose La Linea 100x100 party won 22 seats in the 25-seat city council, recently...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here