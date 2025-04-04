‘An Audience With’ stand-up comedy by David Walliams rated PG

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries for Tourism and Culture, has confirmed details for ‘An Audience With’, a stand-up comedy show featuring author David Walliams as the show has been rated PG: Parental Guidance Suggested.

As agreed with the author’s agents, the performance will contain adult content and is not suitable for young people under the age of 14. It is recommended that those aged 14 to 16 are accompanied by an adult.

The event serves as a prelude to the 2025 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Following the comedy performance, a Q&A session will be hosted by GBC CEO James Neish.

The event will take place on Thursday April 24 at the Europa Sports Arena at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £30 and can be purchased at www.buytickets.gi.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, also confirmed that a school programme for Year 4 to Year 6 students is being coordinated by Gibraltar Cultural Services to take place at the same venue.