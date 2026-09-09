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Wed 9th Sep, 2026

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Opinion & Analysis

‘An imperfect treaty but a time to look ahead with hope and expectation’

By Guest Contributor
9th September 2026

By Keith Azopardi, Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the GSD

 

National Day is a day of reflection of the past and of hope for the future. A day where dressing in red and white is not just about identity but about our collective free expression of our will and of our rights. It is a statement of intent for the future as well as a reaffirmation of generations past. And in immersing ourselves in our history and celebrations it is also a moment to think of those in our community who need a better future. It is a time to look ahead with hope and expectation to the Gibraltar we can create.

As we gather to enjoy another National Day it is also important to reflect on the year past and tell it how it is. While we hope for the future and are confident that changes can radically improve the lives of all our people there is no hiding that the last 12 months have seen a string of political and economic issues that have rocked Gibraltar. Those have not gone away and emphasised the urgency of acting decisively in numbers at the next election.

This is the first National Day since the conclusion of the EU Treaty. It has been a long time in coming. We are more than a decade from the BREXIT Referendum. The negotiations on the Treaty were as much about our economic sustainability as our political rights.

The Treaty is far from perfect bringing challenges as well as opportunities and does not provide an absolute guarantee of certainty for the future. The arrangements are underpinned by a Concordat with the UK that we consider falls short of expectations and we would pledge to improve in negotiations with the UK Government.

The GSLP Government will tell you everything is rosy on the Treaty front but the consultation of the business community in the run up to it was poor and the first few weeks after provisional application of the Treaty was a shambles. The uncertain future economic pressures are matched by security and immigration challenges as we saw just the other day when a Guardia Civil vessel entered our port.

Despite that, if all goes well, the Treaty can hopefully bring better prospects for our citizens, greater freedoms, more stability and long-term wealth for Gibraltar. We will work hard to make this Treaty work for you. We must also ensure that our separate identity as a people is protected. That requires a clear plan for the future which we do not believe the GSLP have. That must be clear given the lack of preparation at different stages over the last 10 years and the failure to get ahead of the curve by investing in our product and infrastructure. There really can be no excuse for the fact that La Linea seems frenetic in their endeavour to create new infrastructure and commercial opportunities while our own Government who had the advantage of negotiating the Treaty and therefore being able to prepare with advance notice seem lethargic by comparison.

We are told that this will be Mr Picardo’s last National Day as Chief Minister and he will soon pass on the baton to his chosen successor who will likely become GSLP Leader without a contest. That will simply deliver more of the same. At least that will be the sign that we will be closer still to the next general election. That will provide you with an opportunity to speak loudly in the growing clamour for change. We will be working hard for you in the months aheadto ensure that when that moment comes we deliver what you need. On behalf of all my colleagues, our families and myself I wish you all a happy National Day.

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