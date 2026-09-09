Not quite the 'silly season'

The term ‘silly season’ comes from the fact journalists need to find non-political stories and other lighter issues to compensate for the lack of goings on – and normally, there are usually many – because of the lovely sunshine and people going off on holiday during the summer season. And it quickly must be said does not just apply to politicians and journalists, when Parliament takes a break.

The ‘silly season’ with less happening can be applied to many careers and jobs.

Schools close for quite a few weeks (with an extra week now) and the ordinary man and woman in the street by and large tends to choose summer to lay off and use up at least some of their holidays, even if it’s just to stick around, though unlikely. They tend to go away on holiday more these days.

Yes, it’s true to say everything slows down substantially.

I remember living in Madrid where August is dead and the heat unbearable. I recall running for store canopies for shade as you walked along Gran Via. It’s not just the ‘silly season’ but a very hot one too.

In Madrid, it’s not surprising - being inland as it is – most or very many residents head for the coasts or abroad during that month for a summer holiday too.

But we are quickly approaching the end of the super-hot summer days and, in the next couple of weeks or so, everything will start moving in earnest, heading toward the much wetter and breezier winter months.

Having said all that, there isn’t a single hint that events and goings on have slowed down.

It has been summer, so you would expect some outdoor events to be organised, but for us it’s been non-stop.

Events have been ongoing throughout the summer.

The Alameda Open Air Theatre has been fully booked all summer long, the GSLA have been very busy with the kids’ sporting fun and games.

This year, we’re told, has been the best with about 1,000 children signing up – a great welcome to parents with young children - they need to earn a crust, so there’s a need to go out and work!

We had a Mrs Gibraltar this year, music along Main Street and other bits and pieces going on. And other goings on at Casemates and, whilst in our square, we shouldn’t forget the popular Harley Davidson gathering, always very well organised, I notice. That’s followed by a ride around the Rock before stopping at the Gibraltar clubhouse for refreshments and snacks.

Meanwhile, I continue to try and seek out the ‘silly season’ aspect of summer. Lunar eclipses have also been evident. Most of the above has all been well planned throughout the sunshine season.

Not even construction seems to have taken much of a break: building after building and more buildings being built wherever there’s a few square metres of empty spare ground.

Now a need for more reclamation to build local housing in front of Westside Park and, already, the long pier at the Detached Mole is being demolished.

The fair, which has just gone by and has seen more success, will have to hunt for a new space and not just a few square metres... But where though?

Our estate agents tell us enquiries have been coming in at a pace since the treaty was announced. The GMF returned, the Literary Festival is on again soon, Santa’s around the corner and National Day about to take off.

Yes, you see, we now slowly and seamlessly slip into the autumn season. The first thing that becomes evident is kids going back to school, older ones moving on to university, college or job hunting locally or elsewhere at the Careers Fair soon to come.

The world gets into a more serious spin as you set your mind to other things to do with getting on with your life. That is certainly not ‘silly’.

It’s an issue that takes over your concentration when the bathing gear and surfing or whatever boards are stacked away, because it’s now time to get on with your life and not remain in the holiday mood.

It’s over for yet another year.

But, have no fear, there’ll be another one popping up sooner than we think in just a few months.

Whichever way you look at the past couple of months, it certainly hasn’t been a ‘silly season’ not even for politics either. There have been a few exchanges during the hot months. So there have been no silly periods at all over the summer weeks…

Time for observations:

The first one must be a very annoying one! Have you noticed the increase in motorcyclists revving up their engines, blasting us all out of existence? I guess the message is “look how glorified I feel and look as I am doing this. Don’t I look macho and fabulous as you turn your head when I ride past and you can appreciate how great I am?’”

It reminds me of when I was a nine-year-old dressed up in a cowboy outfit looking proud. Yes, nine years old. And we have the odd car still blasting away also.

To my mind, it’s totally puerile or just plain immature, coming from so-called, grown-up individuals. But, as I often say, to each his own.

Destination pointers at Casemates and other places in need of a good lick of paint and the Line Wall Road one pointing towards Casemates Hill, still not replaced.

And still no rain, so the pressure clean is also needed on this crossing, just past the Waterport roundabout towards Watergardens.

But let’s end on a positive: Parliament House building looking fabulous.

Well done and see you soon!