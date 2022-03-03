Analysis of Gibraltar’s health begins
An analysis into Gibraltar’s health, which will gather data from a cross-section of Government departments, had its first meeting on Wednesday morning. The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, chaired the meeting of the Public Health Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA), which analyse local health needs. Dr Carter said in regards to health Gibraltar...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here