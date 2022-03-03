Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Mar, 2022

Local News

Analysis of Gibraltar’s health begins

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
3rd March 2022

An analysis into Gibraltar’s health, which will gather data from a cross-section of Government departments, had its first meeting on Wednesday morning. The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, chaired the meeting of the Public Health Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA), which analyse local health needs. Dr Carter said in regards to health Gibraltar...

