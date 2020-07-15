Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Andalucia publishes details of compulsory mask requirements

By Chronicle Staff
15th July 2020

The Junta de Andalucia yesterday published new rules for compulsory use of masks in public spaces across the southern region. The rules came into force at midnight last night.

As from today, anyone aged over six must use masks in all public spaces, whether inside or outside, and even if social distancing of 1.5m is possible.

Masks must also be used in public transport and even in private vehicles if the occupants do not all live in the same household.

People engaged in individual sport activities in the open are also exempted as long as they can maintain social distance.

Masks are not necessary on beaches or pools while swimming or sitting under beach umbrellas or being stationary in a defined spot, as long as social distance is possible.

However, they must be worn when travelling to and from the beach or pool, or while walking around.

There are also exceptions to the rules for people who suffer from respiratory difficulties or illness, or for those who are unable to fix and remove their masks on their own.

There is also leeway in situations where mask use is “incompatible” with an activity in line with public health guidance, for example in bars and restaurants.

Failure to comply with the rules can attract fines of up to 100 euros.

