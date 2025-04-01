‘Andrew Tate is in the classroom’
After an hour at a careers panel fielding questions from comprehensive-aged students, I walked off the small stage into a green room. A handful of exam-aged students were there to gain a further understanding of journalism and try their chances for an opportunity to do some work experience. A fleeting conversation with a teenager had...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here