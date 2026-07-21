Andy Burnham sets out new direction for Britain as he takes power

Andy Burnham promised to deliver the biggest change to British politics in 40 years as he became Prime Minister and swept away key figures from Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

He promised to provide early “breathing space” for households struggling with the cost of living, vowed to end rough sleeping and set out a goal of “reindustrialising Britain”, making John Healey his Chancellor.

Speaking outside the door to No.10, Mr Burnham said he would deliver “a new political model and a new economic model” for Britain.

Former defence secretary Mr Healey, who quit Sir Keir’s government in a row over funding for the military, was the first new appointment announced by Mr Burnham.

He replaced Rachel Reeves, who he clashed with over cash for the defence investment plan, as a series of major figures from the Starmer era were sacked.

Ed Miliband has also been appointed Foreign Secretary by Mr Burnham.

Sir Keir’s deputy prime minister David Lammy, chief secretary Darren Jones, business secretary Peter Kyle, attorney general Lord Hermer, technology secretary Liz Kendall, Welsh secretary Jo Stevens, Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn, paymaster general Nick Thomas-Symonds and development minister Baroness Chapman all lost their jobs.

Starmer loyalist Steve Reed, who lost his Cabinet role at the housing ministry, told Mr Burnham: “I hope those who did not show loyalty to Keir will now show it to you.”

Lord Hermer, another key ally of the former prime minister, was sacked as attorney general, Darren Jones was ousted as chief secretary to the prime minister, Liz Kendall lost her technology secretary post, Jo Stevens left her Welsh secretary post and Hilary Benn lost his Northern Ireland role.

Former defence secretary John Healey, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Mr Burnham’s key ally Louise Haigh were the first MPs into No.10 as the Prime Minister began appointing his Cabinet.

In his first speech as Prime Minister, Mr Burnham – whose return to Westminster triggered Sir Keir’s resignation – acknowledged the turbulence in British politics which meant he was the seventh prime minister since 2016.

It was, he said, a time for “reflection and new resolution” and “Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again”.

The Makerfield MP acknowledged a disaffection among Britons with politics in general.

“I know people at home are fed up with politics. I hear you and I want to be honest with you – we have not been good enough, and we need to be better. We will be.”

“We will make this moment a circuit breaker for Britain, bringing forward the biggest changes in the last 40 years – a new political model and a new economic model.”

He suggested that would mean putting “life’s essentials back under stronger public control to make them affordable” and using public spending to back British businesses.

Mr Burnham said he would set out a 10-year plan later this year but promised more immediate help to deal with squeezed household finances.

“I can do something to give people some breathing space now, some help with the cost of living, and I will set out some of those measures starting tomorrow, including how we pay for them,” he said.

Mr Burnham later told reporters he was looking at measures including rent freezes, caps on bus fares and help with energy bills although no final decisions have been made.

The new Prime Minister also promised to: help more young people into work by changing the education system and giving them more support; build more council homes; and create a more “preventative state”, investing in people’s success rather than paying for failure

He said: “That is the fair and sustainable way to bring the welfare bill down, to meet our fiscal rules, and to honour our commitments on defence to our international partners.”

Mr Burnham’s ability to move is constrained by his commitment to follow the rules on spending and borrowing set out by Ms Reeves while she was chancellor and his promise to stick to Labour’s manifesto commitment not to hike personal taxes for workers.

He told reporters he would use “any flexibility” he could find within the existing rules but “none of this is about taking risks with the economy”.

Mr Burnham said his approach was about putting the “right values and the right standards” at the heart of government.

“I will put the care of people at the heart of everything I do”, he said, urging Britons to “pull with me” to “build a new national sense of unity”.

Mr Burnham’s first call as Prime Minister was with Donald Trump and Downing Street said he told the US president he hoped to show him “what Manchester had to offer during a visit in the future” amid speculation next year’s G20 summit could be held in the North West.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch sent a letter welcoming the Prime Minister and urging him to commit to spending cuts and rule out tax rises.

She also urged him to grant licences for the North Sea’s Rosebank and Jackdaw and overturn the ban on new oil and gas licences.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski called on Mr Burnham to impose rent controls, take the water industry into public ownership and introduce wealth taxes.

Mr Burnham swept into Downing Street after being asked to form a government by the King following Sir Keir’s resignation.

In his final speech as prime minister Sir Keir praised the “greatness of Britain” and said: “I go with good grace, I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything that we have achieved.”