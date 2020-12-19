Anger and frustration as protestors gather outside No.6
by Priya Gulraj and Matthew Ramirez A group of restaurateurs, hospitality staff and clients congregated outside No.6 Convent Place last night to protest the lack of consultation on the 7pm curfew imposed on restaurants and bars on what was to be the busiest night of business before Christmas. They stood outside the Gibraltar Government’s offices...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here