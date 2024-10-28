Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Anglers caught fewer Bluefin tunas in BGTW this year, and the reason could be climate change

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
28th October 2024

Anglers casting their rods this season saw fewer catches of Atlantic Bluefin tuna in local waters and the theory is this could be the result of warmer sea temperatures. Year after year, Gibraltar has seen local fishermen catch an abundance of the prized fish and the season has in the past closed weeks before the...

