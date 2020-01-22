Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Animal-lover Meghan visited dog shelter during return to UK

By Press Association
22nd January 2020

By Caitlin Doherty, PA

The Duchess of Sussex visited an animal shelter while she was back in the UK earlier this month, according to a post on the SussexRoyal Instagram page.

Meghan met staff and animals at Mayhew, in Kensal Green, north-west London.

The two-picture post shows the duchess at the rescue centre, and stroking a dog with a collar.

According to the post: "The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work they do every day."

It is not clear when the visit took place, but Meghan was in the UK with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, in the second week of January when they carried out a number of engagements following their Christmas break in Canada.

Meghan, an advocate of adopting rescue dogs, chose animal welfare charity Mayhew as one of her first patronages.

She previously visited the shelter in January 2019, and was introduced to Maggie, a one-year-old Jack Russell who was up for adoption on the charity's website.

The duchess picked up Maggie when she saw her shivering, and clutched her to her chest as she chatted to Mayhew staff, who told her about the charity's projects in India and Afghanistan.

During their engagement interview in 2017, Harry revealed that the Queen's corgis quickly took a shine to his future wife.

He said: "The corgis took to you straight away.

"I've spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing..."

Describing the moment, Meghan said: "Just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet."

And Harry added: "Just wagging tails and I was just like argh."

Mayhew was founded in 1886 and today sees itself as an animal welfare social worker, keeping cats and dogs, whether family pets or companions for the homeless, safe and well alongside their owners, and supporting communities.

It has a pet refuge service, provides vet services for vulnerable owners, and has a team of animal welfare officers who work with local residents helping local communities.

*stock image

Most Read

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

The Gibraltar Honours Board is seeking nominations for this year’s awards

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Local businesses will pay 12% Brexit levy, GFSC announces

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Local News

No change to border immigration controls during transition period, Spain’s Policia Nacional confirms

Sat 18th Jan, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar eyes closer relationship to Schengen as a possible solution to border fluidity

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Chris Packham warns wildlife shows 'fail' to inspire action on climate change

22nd January 2020

UK/Spain News
Scottish charity to build first paediatric operating room in refugee camp

22nd January 2020

UK/Spain News
Little change to children's job aspirations, report finds

22nd January 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain declares climate emergency and will propose legislation

22nd January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020