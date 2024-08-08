Annual charity cardboard boat race set for August

The annual Ocean Village Marina and RAOB Charity Cardboard Boat Race will take place on Saturday, August 17.

This year’s event will be in aid of the Cancer Relief Centre and GBC Open Day.

The event will start as usual in Casemates where all the boats will be assembled at 10am.

They will leave Casemates at 11am set to arrive in Ocean Village at 11.30am. The Junior Race will start at 12.30pm and the Senior Race at 1.15pm.

There will be various activities for children, such as the Mad Professor, boat rides, a swimming area and face painting, as well as bands and music for all to enjoy.

Register online: https://www.raobgibraltar.org/course-and-entrants