Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Annual formal inspection for no 2 (overseas) squadron

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2019

Number 2 (Overseas) Squadron Air Cadets held their Annual Formal Inspection at Royal Air Force Gibraltar, earlier this month.

Families and friends were in attendance to witness the event, which included a display of drill by the cadets followed by the Station Commander, Wing Commander Doherty, inspecting the parade.

Wing Commander Doherty commented on the ethos and team spirit within the Squadron.

“I am extremely impressed by all of the cadets who, as well as displaying their impeccable standards today, have demonstrated commitment, a positive attitude and a strong sense of team cohesion.

It was also an absolute pleasure to meet their families and friends, whom I have no doubt are extremely proud of their achievements,” he said.

Once formalities were complete, families and friends were invited to view the Squadron facilities and partake in refreshments.

Commanding Officer 2 (Overseas) Squadron, Flight Lieutenant Caward expressed his gratitude to all who helped to make the event a success, with special thanks going to the many parents and friends who came to support their children on this special occasion.

