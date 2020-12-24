Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Dec, 2020

Another 78 Covid cases recorded overnight

A colourful reminder on Main Street to maintain social distance as a key measure to reduce the spread of the virus. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
24th December 2020

Gibraltar recorded another 78 positive cases of Covid-19 on December 24, the fourth consecutive day that the daily total had exceeded all previous figures.

According to the latest data from the Gibraltar Government, there were 372 actives cases on the Rock, 364 of them residents and the remaining eight visitors.

The number of people in the Covid-19 ward at St Bernard’s Hospital also increased by one to seven, with one additional person being cared for in the critical care unit.

There were 1,841 people in self-isolation too, with 381 test results still pending.

Of the new resident cases overnight, 27 were close contacts of existing active cases.

To date since the start of the pandemic, Gibraltar has registered 1,476 cases of Covid-19.

