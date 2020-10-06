Another mural leaves Bacarisas’ mark in Casemates
With the paint freshly dried, anonymous street artist Jupp’s latest piece, near Landport Tunnel, marked the completion of the second phase of the Gustavo Bacarisas Street Art Murals. Visiting the mural last week, which depicts two men from a Gustavo Bacarisas painting of Casemates, were the Minister for Heritage and Culture, Dr John Cortes, Seamus...
