Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Another mural leaves Bacarisas’ mark in Casemates

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
6th October 2020

With the paint freshly dried, anonymous street artist Jupp’s latest piece, near Landport Tunnel, marked the completion of the second phase of the Gustavo Bacarisas Street Art Murals. Visiting the mural last week, which depicts two men from a Gustavo Bacarisas painting of Casemates, were the Minister for Heritage and Culture, Dr John Cortes, Seamus...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

Mon 5th Oct, 2020

Local News

Turkish authorities find cocaine on ship searched and released in Gibraltar

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Local News

A cruise ship’s thanks to Gib

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Local News

Stark warning as virus cases continue to rise

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hockey makes its return this weekend

6th October 2020

Local News
Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

5th October 2020

Sports
Twente signings for Glacis United

5th October 2020

Sports
Clubs get ready for first league matches

5th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020