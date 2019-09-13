Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Plans announced for another two new schools

By Chronicle Staff
13th September 2019

The Government has announced plans for another two new schools.

One will be at Town Range and will replace St Mary’s First School, currently located also on Town Range.

The site of the current St Mary’s will be converted into the second new school, a new Hebrew School to replace the current one in Bomb House Lane.

On the new St Mary’s school the Government has reached an agreement with Town Range Development Limited for use of a site previously earmarked for offices.

“The school design, by WSRM Architects will respect the old stonework façade and will provide the latest facilities as is the mould in all the other new schools that the Government is creating,” said a statement from the Government.

It will continue to be a Lower Primary (Middle School), but will be larger than the present one to allow for expansion.

“There’s no stopping the Government’s commitment to the next generation by providing top class facilities for all our children and teachers to make teaching and learning the best possible. I am very excited that we will be moving on another two schools,” said Minister for Education Dr John Cortes.

Most Read

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Plans announced for another two new schools

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

Local News

Govt will stop controversial development at Queensway Quay

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Picardo reassures La Linea mayor on Brexit

13th September 2019

Local News
Free School Meals for a Trial Period

13th September 2019

Local News
Plans announced for another two new schools

13th September 2019

Local News
Gibraltar to be represented at UK party conferences

13th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019