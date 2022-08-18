Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Another year in Nashville for Layla Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
18th August 2022

By Elena Scialtiel ‘Is that a Ten I see?’ the old pickup line doesn’t work with twenty-year old country music songwriter Layla Rose who prides herself of performing 80% originals and 20% covers in her gigs. She is back in Gibraltar for a brief but jam-packed summer holiday after one year of music college in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest three boys suspected of stealing bank card at knifepoint

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Local News

Privy Council considers appeal by convicted drug trafficker challenging international arrest warrant

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Brexit

Juan Franco sets out La Linea’s challenges: ‘We have a huge problem’

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Former Bayside pupil scoops top prize in global tech competition

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hockey pays tribute to work done by Zammit as Gib prepares for Scotland trip

18th August 2022

Features
An evening with the Cultural Ambassador

18th August 2022

Local News
Day of celebration for a fledgling university ‘with immense possibilities’

18th August 2022

Sports
Victor follows path of other National goalkeepers as he joins Lynx

17th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022