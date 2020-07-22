Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Antibodies isolated from Covid-19 patients may suppress virus, study suggests

By Press Association
22nd July 2020

By Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

Researchers have isolated antibodies from Covid-19 patients which they say are among the most potent in neutralising coronavirus.

These antibodies could be produced in large quantities by pharmaceutical companies to treat patients, especially early in the course of infection.

They can also be used to prevent infection, particularly in the elderly, the scientists say.

The study, published in Nature, reports that researchers have confirmed the purified, strongly neutralising antibodies provide significant protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection in hamsters.

David Ho, scientific director of the Aaron Diamond Aids Research Centre and professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, directed the study.

He said: “We now have a collection of antibodies that’s more potent and diverse compared to other antibodies that have been found so far, and they are ready to be developed into treatments.”

The immune system’s response to infection is to produce antibodies when it identifies substances in the body as alien, such as bacteria, viruses, and foreign substances in the blood.

While a number of drugs and vaccines in development for Covid-19 are in clinical trials, they may not be ready for several months.

So the researchers say that in the meantime, SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies produced by Covid-19 patients could be used to treat other patients or even prevent infection in people exposed to the virus.

The development and approval of antibodies for use as a treatment usually takes less time than conventional drugs.

The study found that in the patients they studied, those with severe disease requiring mechanical ventilation produced the most potently neutralising antibodies.

Prof Ho said: “We think that the sicker patients saw more virus and for a longer period of time, which allowed their immune system to mount a more robust response.

“This is similar to what we have learned from the HIV experience.”

The research team found a more diverse variety of antibodies than previous efforts, including new, unique antibodies that were not reported earlier.

Prof Ho said: “These findings show which sites on the viral spike are most vulnerable.

“Using a cocktail of different antibodies that are directed to different sites in spike will help prevent the virus becoming resistant to the treatment.

“We discovered that these powerful antibodies are not too difficult for the immune system to generate. This bodes well for vaccine development.

“Vaccines that elicit strong neutralising antibodies should provide robust protection against the virus.”

The scientists say their research suggests people with severe disease are more likely to have a durable antibody response, however more research needs to be done to answer the critical question about how long immunity will last.

But they caution that although informative for researchers developing vaccines and antiviral therapies, the findings are early-stage preclinical results and the antibodies are not yet ready for use in people.

Forty patients who had tested positive for coronavirus were enrolled in a cohort study on virus-neutralising antibodies.

Plasma samples from all of them were first tested for neutralising activity against the virus, and saw a widely varying range of neutralising antibodies.

Five patients were focused on because their plasma virus-neutralising titers were among the highest.

Further studies in other animals and people are being planned.

Most Read

Local News

Covid-19 will change Gibraltar’s mainstay tourism audience

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Traumatic search ends in joy after ‘Charlie’s angels’ step up on social media

Tue 21st Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Police chief hopes mask rule-flouters will be ‘shamed’ into compliance

22nd July 2020

UK/Spain News
UK charity issues safety warning amid surge in e-bike and e-scooter interest

22nd July 2020

UK/Spain News
Most people planning staycation holiday this summer, study suggests

22nd July 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain's coronavirus rate triples in three weeks after lockdown easing

22nd July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020