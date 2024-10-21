La Linea gears up to make itself heard in Friday’s Brexit demo
By Maria Jesus Corrales The Mayor of La Línea, Juan Franco, is focusing his energy this week on Friday’s mass demonstration against the backdrop of ongoing treaty talks. Like Gibraltar, La Linea has faced an uncertain future since the Brexit referendum in 2016. But the city feels sidelined in many ways, fearful that its unique...
