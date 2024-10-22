England and Spain U21s to face each other in La Línea friendly

England U21s and Spain’s U21 team are scheduled to face each other in La Línea on November 15.

The friendly fixture, listed on the official website of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), is one of two matches “La Rojita” will play as they prepare for next summer’s European Championships in Slovakia.

England, who have also qualified for the same competition, are similarly preparing for next summer.

“Spain will play against England in La Línea de la Concepción on Friday, November 15, at 6:30 PM at the Estadio Municipal Ciudad de La Línea and against Denmark at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte in Albacete on Tuesday, November 19, at 7:00 PM,” said a statement from the RFEF, the Spanish federation.

“These matches are made possible thanks to the collaboration between the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Royal Andalusian Football Federation, and the Football Federation of Castilla-La Mancha, along with the Provincial Council of Cádiz, the Provincial Council of Albacete, the Regional Government of Castilla-La Mancha, the City Council of La Línea de la Concepción, and the City Council of Albacete.”

According to the RFEF’s media release, the match against England will mark the inauguration of the Estadio Municipal de La Línea, which has undergone a major upgrade over the past 18 months.

“Spain and England meet again after facing off in the final of the last European Championship, held in Romania and Georgia in 2023, where England won 1-0,” the statement added.

“This will be the eleventh historical encounter between the two teams.”

The match comes at a time of particular significance politically in the region, as talks continue for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

It will also be the first time Gibraltar fans will see a match between England and Spain so close to home since the controversy this summer following Spain’s Euro 2024 victory.

Two Spanish national team players, Morata and Rodri, led chants of “Gibraltar es español” during celebrations in Madrid after the win, prompting a complaint to UEFA from the Gibraltar FA.

The GFA described the chants as “highly inflammatory” and UEFA upheld the complaint after an investigation, imposing a one-match ban on each of the payers.

The UEFA sanctions were the subject of three parliamentary questions in the Congress in Madrid tabled by an MP from Unión del Pueblo Navarro.

Alberto Catalán Higueras asked the Spanish Government whether it had been in contact with the Spanish players and the RFEF after the UEFA sanctions were confirmed, and what steps it planned to take in response.

The written questions were answered earlier this week by the Spanish Government, which said this was a matter for UEFA in line with its own rules and statutes.

“The Consejo Superior de Deportes [the Spanish government agency responsible for the promotion, planning and development of Sport in Spain] acts within the scope of its powers and with full respect for the competencies of other international sports organisations,” the Spanish Government said in the response.

“This matter falls within the jurisdiction of UEFA's Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Committee, in accordance with its disciplinary regulations.”

The England U21s will arrive with an unbeaten four-match run since the end of summer.

Wins against Austria, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan, alongside a draw against Northern Ireland, have seen them score 13 goals in their final four group matches while conceding just two.

England men’s U21s secured the top spot in their 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying group with a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Azerbaijan at Ashton Gate.

The Young Lions, as they are known, were described as being “in dominant form in Bristol, with six different players getting on the scoresheet alongside an own goal to cap a fine night for Ben Futcher’s players.”

Lee Carsley, who had guided the team previously, took over as caretaker manager of the England senior team during the U21s’ final group matches.

The team is expected to use the match as part of their preparations for next year’s tournament, and some of the top names in English football are anticipated to play against the Spanish team.