Mon 11th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Anxious consideration given to the issue of marriages – Justice Secretary

By Press Association
11th May 2020

By PA Reporter

A Cabinet minister has indicated there may be a change to rules regarding weddings after couples around the UK were forced to cancel their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said “watch this space” when asked about the issue on Sunday night following the Prime Minister’s televised address, which did not mention weddings.

Mr Buckland said he is giving “anxious consideration” to the effect of “potential changes”.

As part of the lockdown imposed in March, all social events were stopped – including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies.

Mr Johnson’s address to the nation on Sunday evening did not make any reference to that particular restriction, and did not mention weddings or any other large gatherings.

The issue of weddings came up on BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour due to a panellist on the show saying she was due to be on her honeymoon.

Asked about the issue, Mr Buckland said: “You’ll be glad to know that we are giving anxious consideration to the issue of marriages.

“We want to help people like you, but there are also some people who are really… they want to get married because things are happening in their life that means they might not be together for a long time, and therefore I’m giving a lot of anxious consideration to the effect of the potential changes here as to what we can do with regard to marriage ceremonies, so watch this space, we’re working on it.”

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to keep a ‘close eye’ on developments in Spain when easing its lockdown

Sat 9th May, 2020

Local News

Stick to the rules or beaches will be closed, Garcia says

Thu 7th May, 2020

Local News

Hard-hitting external audit of RGP identifies serious deficiencies, makes wide-ranging recommendations

Fri 8th May, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

11th May 2020

