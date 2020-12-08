Appeal judges uphold child rapist’s conviction but reduce sentence to 15 years
A man jailed for raping a child has had his 20-year sentence reduced by five years by the Court of Appeal after it dismissed a parallel bid to overturn the conviction. Jason Laguea was jailed last year after a Supreme Court jury found him guilty of five historical sexual abuse offences against a child following...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here