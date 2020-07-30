Application filed for rooftop terrace in Chatham Counterguard

An application to use the rooftop terraces over the Gin and Wine Club and vault 13 in Chatham Counterguard has been filed with the Town Planner.

In recent years, permission for a rooftop terrace was granted for My Wines over vaults 11 and 12.

Access to the rooftop by a new external staircase is proposed. This will be made of steel and glass, to allow landscaped flowerbed and uplighting as a night-time feature.

The existing cannons would be restored by painting and making good of current imperfections, states the application.

Two options for the configuration of the tables have been filed, with the bar being the only element that needs to be built. It will not be higher than the city walls.