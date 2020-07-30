Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Application filed for rooftop terrace in Chatham Counterguard

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
30th July 2020

An application to use the rooftop terraces over the Gin and Wine Club and vault 13 in Chatham Counterguard has been filed with the Town Planner.

In recent years, permission for a rooftop terrace was granted for My Wines over vaults 11 and 12.

Access to the rooftop by a new external staircase is proposed. This will be made of steel and glass, to allow landscaped flowerbed and uplighting as a night-time feature.

The existing cannons would be restored by painting and making good of current imperfections, states the application.

Two options for the configuration of the tables have been filed, with the bar being the only element that needs to be built. It will not be higher than the city walls.

Most Read

Features

Louis Baldachino celebrates five years as a pancreatic cancer survivor

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Rock to stay locked on August 1

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Local News

Estate agent fined £5,000 over anti-money laundering obligations

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt urges ‘decisive preventive action’ as Gib reports another Covid-19 case

30th July 2020

Local News
WHO warns partying youngsters not to 'let down guard' on COVID-19

30th July 2020

Local News
Cancellations on easyJet flights to Edinburgh, no launch date confirmed

30th July 2020

Local News
Four arrested over suspected credit card fraud

30th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020